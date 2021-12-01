So Many Electric Car Chargers Are Going To Pop Up Throughout Ontario Highways This Summer
It'll soon get easier to charge up while out on long drives.⚡️
Ontario drivers with electric cars will soon be able to quickly charge their vehicles when they're on the go because ONroute stations along the province's major highways are set to get chargers just in time for the upcoming summer.
According to the Ontario government, electric vehicle drivers will be able to use Ivy Charging Network chargers at 17 ONroute locations throughout the province next summer with three more popping up in King City, Barrie, and Innisfil before the end of 2022.
"Our agreement with Ivy, ONroute and Canadian Tire to construct EV chargers at all of the province's 23 ONroute stations is an important step forward, allowing EV owners to travel our great province with more freedom and confidence," Minister of Energy Todd Smith stated in the December 1 announcement.
ONroute locations on Highway 401 and Highway 400 will get at least two charging stations at each site. Stations that get more traffic will get more than that.
Just like how drivers have to pay to fill their vehicles with gas, these EV chargers will also be available on a pay-per-use basis and can be used by all types of vehicles.
The provincial government said these chargers "will further encourage the electrification of the transportation sector in Ontario by making EV charging more accessible," and that it might add more chargers to each site if more people start driving electric vehicles in the province.
"With more electric vehicles coming onto our roads each year, it’s vital that drivers have the ability to conveniently charge their vehicles along the province’s busiest highways,” Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said. “In addition to building new highways that will alleviate congestion in Ontario, the installation of Ivy Charging Networks at all ONroute locations is a big step forward to support EV owners.”
According to the provincial government, there are over 66,000 registered electric vehicles in Ontario as of October, and by 2030, "one out of every three automobiles sold will be electric."
