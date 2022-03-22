Ontario Is Making It 'Easier' To Register Cars & Say Goodbye To Lines At ServiceOntario
Here's what you need to know!👇
If you're sick and tired of having to wait hours in line at ServiceOntario when all you want to do is register your brand new car, well, your wish may have just come true.
In a press release published on March 22, the Ontario government announced it's launching its Digital Dealership Registration that promises to make it "easier, faster, and more convenient" for Ontarians after they buy a car.
This online registration program will grant Ontario drivers the ability to register their new cars "almost immediately" after buying them off the lot, as well as issue permits and licence plates straight to the purchasers.
According to the provincial government, this new process will offer over 7,000 Ontario car dealerships access, and will also get rid of excess paperwork as well as "time-consuming trips to ServiceOntario centres."
Once the digital program is fully up and running, Ontario said it will help transfer "up to 4.8 million dealership registration transactions annually including the registration of pre-owned vehicles, vehicle transfers, and vehicle permit replacements, all of which must currently be conducted in person."
DDR will also ensure no mistakes are made on any of the registrations, and on top of that, it will also protect the privacy of Ontarians' personal information.
"Since day one, our government has been focused on making life easier for Ontario families and businesses in every corner of this province," Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said in the announcement.
So, is this program already in full gear?
The Ontario government said it is currently available for the registration of new vehicles, and it's being tested out at some dealerships through the spring.