Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario government announcement

Ontario Is Making It 'Easier' To Register Cars & Say Goodbye To Lines At ServiceOntario

Here's what you need to know!👇

ServiceOntario in Mississauga.

ServiceOntario in Mississauga.

Google Maps

If you're sick and tired of having to wait hours in line at ServiceOntario when all you want to do is register your brand new car, well, your wish may have just come true.

In a press release published on March 22, the Ontario government announced it's launching its Digital Dealership Registration that promises to make it "easier, faster, and more convenient" for Ontarians after they buy a car.

This online registration program will grant Ontario drivers the ability to register their new cars "almost immediately" after buying them off the lot, as well as issue permits and licence plates straight to the purchasers.

According to the provincial government, this new process will offer over 7,000 Ontario car dealerships access, and will also get rid of excess paperwork as well as "time-consuming trips to ServiceOntario centres."

Once the digital program is fully up and running, Ontario said it will help transfer "up to 4.8 million dealership registration transactions annually including the registration of pre-owned vehicles, vehicle transfers, and vehicle permit replacements, all of which must currently be conducted in person."

DDR will also ensure no mistakes are made on any of the registrations, and on top of that, it will also protect the privacy of Ontarians' personal information.

"Since day one, our government has been focused on making life easier for Ontario families and businesses in every corner of this province," Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said in the announcement.

So, is this program already in full gear?

The Ontario government said it is currently available for the registration of new vehicles, and it's being tested out at some dealerships through the spring.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...