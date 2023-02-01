ServiceOntario Is Offering More Online Services & You Don't Have To Wait In Line IRL Anymore
A bunch of other online services are also on the way!
ServiceOntario is offering more online services, and you don't have to spend your day off waiting in line anymore.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced ServiceOntario is stepping into the digital age with an enhanced booking system and more online services to access government identification and permits.
"We're making it easier for people and businesses to connect with ServiceOntario, putting customers first and saving people time and money," said Ford in a press release Wednesday morning. "Across our government, we're making it less complicated and more convenient for people to interact with government."
ServiceOntario's busiest 64 centres are now offering an enhanced booking system where you can book one appointment for your entire family or multiple services in one appointment.
You can also highlight any accessibility needs you may need ahead of time.
Customers can renew their licence plate, driver's license, accessible permit card, Ontario photo card, and health card online at ServiceOntario, and more online services are on the way with new pilot programs.
In the next few months, couples will be able to apply for a marriage licence online in cooperating municipalities, according to a press release.
In spring 2023, digital dealership registration will also be available for trade-ins and used cars.
While you're on the site, you can sign up for renewal reminders and get an email, text or call when it's time to renew.
If you have to call ServiceOntario's phone centre, you can expect shorter call times thanks to "new technology" with faster interactive responses and call-back options.
"We can't be an offline government in an online world. So all across government, we're putting customers first, taking steps to find solutions that provide convenient access to government information and services," said Ford in a press conference.