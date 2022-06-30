Ontario Has Extended Modified G Road Tests Again & This Time It's 'Until Further Notice'
Buckle up!🚘
Strap yourselves in, future Ontario drivers, because if you're signing up to take your G road test any time soon, you will still be able to take the modified version (which means you might not have to show off your parallel parking skills).
"Modified G road tests will continue to be available at permanent DriveTest centres and the remaining temporary locations until further notice," the press secretary for Ontario's transportation minister, Dakota Brasier, told Narcity via email.
"Part-time Travel Point locations will continue to offer the standard G road test."
The modified G road test was set to expire on June 30 after the provincial government extended them from March, in order to address the high demand and tackle the massive backlog of in-vehicle road tests from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This allows for more streamlined tests to take place while continuing to evaluate fundamental driver skills," Transportation minister, Caroline Mulroney, said in a tweet back in March.
What makes this road test more "streamlined" is that all of the duplicative elements that were on the G2 test won't show up again this time, so anyone taking the test wouldn't have to three-point turn, parallel park or roadside stop.
"As we temporarily pause these duplicative, discretionary components of the G test, we will continue to enforce the fundamentals of the G test while using modified, more direct routes to and from road test locations, which will enable a 30 per cent increase in appointments to be booked each day," Brasier said in a previous email to Narcity.
That being said, all fundamental components like your driving abilities on major roads and highways, intersections, and turns will still be tested. How much longer the modified G road test will be available is unknown, so you might want to try and book your slot sooner than later. Best of luck!
Narcity reached out to the Ministry of Transportation's office for additional comment but didn't hear back in time before this article was published.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.