Ontario's Modified G Road Test Will Continue Into The Summer & Here's When It Could End
They'll only be offered for a little while longer!
Buckle up, Ontario drivers! If you're looking to land your full G licence, you're in luck because the modified drive tests are going to be offered over the coming months.
Press secretary for Transportation minister, Caroline Mulroney's office, Dakota Brasier, shared with Narcity that modified G road tests will be in place until Thursday, June 30.
"There continues to be high demand for class G road tests across Ontario. That is why our government is keeping the use of modified G road tests in place," Brasier said.
Mulroney announced that modified G road tests will still be in place at the end of March when they were originally set to expire.
"This allows for more streamlined tests to take place while continuing to evaluate fundamental driver skills," Mulroney said in a tweet on March 31.
These modified road tests were originally created in order to tackle the increased demand and clear the massive backlog of in-vehicle tests from the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, what makes these tests more "streamlined"?
Brasier previously confirmed to Narcity that roadside stops, three-point turns and parallel parking, which were all tested in the G2 test already would be taken off the modified G road test for now.
"As we temporarily pause these duplicative, discretionary components of the G test, we will continue to enforce the fundamentals of the G test while using modified, more direct routes to and from road test locations, which will enable a 30 per cent increase in appointments to be booked each day," Brasier said in a January email.
DriveTests, however, will still test prospective G licence holders on all the fundamental driving elements, like their abilities on major roads and expressways, turns, and intersections.