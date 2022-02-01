Sections

Ontarians Are Sharing How They Failed Their Road Tests & Here's What They Got Dinged For

Don't make the same mistakes!

Toronto Staff Writer
Vladimir Mucibabic | Dreamstime, John Tolkovski | Dreamstime

Anyone who's taken an Ontario road test understands how stressful it can be — but knowing what to expect, and what not to do, can be the difference between passing and failing.

Luckily, people across Ontario are getting super transparent about how they failed their test on Reddit, so future drivers can avoid making the same mistakes.

"I failed my G2 test today and safe to say I'm pretty miffed," said one Reddit user. "Things went smooth for almost the entire test with the exception of one right turn I made. I slowed to a crawl behind an 18 wheeler also turning, and forgot to stop at the pavement markings, and according to the rubric that was the reason for failing."

According to this particular test taker, the instructor's mood didn't help.

"My instructor also came off as in a bad mood which sucked. He didn't even explain why I failed, nor did he mention that I could get a copy of the rubric before he left. He just said that I didn't meet the standard and got out of the car immediately," they added.

Someone else said they failed their test for turning left into the test centre's parking with an oncoming car "a good 200m away" while another user said they failed their G test for hitting 100 km/h too late after getting off a highway ramp.

Speed was also a factor for another commenter, who claimed they were penalized for going too slow.

"Things I got marked on was driving too slow because I was going 50 in a 60, but there was snowfall and I wasn't impeding any traffic," they wrote.

One Reddit user's experience sounded more like a horror story.

"A kid decided to spring across an intersection when the hand started flashing right in front of me in the middle of turning left. Avoided hitting the kid and avoided getting hit by oncoming traffic. Failed my test," they said.

Some drivers would've definitely benefited from paying closer attention to their surroundings.

"Drove past a school bus with its stop sign out and lights flashing. Never saw it," one user said.

Another failed because they didn't see a stop sign right away in a residential area and made an abrupt stop at the same time the instructor told them to do so.

Some drivers pointed to nitpicky or annoyed examiners as the reasons for their failure.

DriveTest recommends studying the official driver's handbook from the Ministry of Transportation before taking any road test, and to be prepared to be tested on driving skills like passing vehicles, travelling through various intersections, and more. Anyone taking their G road test should also be prepared to drive on the highway.

Ontario's G road tests have been temporarily modified due to a massive backlog of in-vehicle tests resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone taking the G road test until March 31 may see some components of the test like three-point turns or parallel parking removed for now. Lucky!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

