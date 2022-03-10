These 11 Toronto Intersections Had The Highest Number Of Car Crashes Last Year
Watch out when driving by these spots.
Driving throughout the city can be challenging — especially when the roads are packed to the brim with traffic — but some intersections in Toronto seem to be more accident-prone than others.
The City of Toronto's Transportation Services' shared to Narcity which intersections in the 6ix had the most collisions last year based on the highest number of major and minor collisions that happened at these spots.
Kingston Road, Port Union Road and Sheppard Avenue East reported the most collisions in 2021 with a total of 12.
Two different spots along McCowan Road followed after, with the cross-section at Lawrence Avenue East and the intersection at Finch Avenue East with nine car accidents each.
Here are the top 11 intersections throughout the city with the highest number of major and minor car accidents in 2021:
- Kingston Road, Port Union Road, Sheppard Avenue East — 12
- McCowan Road, Lawrence Avenue East — 9
- McCowan Road, Finch Avenue East — 9
- York Street, Lakeshore Boulevard West — 8
- Martin Grove Road, Dixon Road — 7
- Bathurst Street, Lake Shore Boulevard West — 7
- Neilson Road, McLevin Avenue — 7
- Lake Shore Boulevard West, Jameson Avenue, Jameson Avenue Gardiner West Ramp — 7
- Markham Road, Sheppard Avenue East — 7
- Albion Road, Islington Avenue — 7
- Wilson Avenue, Jane Street — 7
The City of Toronto has been working hard on lowering the amount of traffic-related injuries and fatalities on the city's streets through a variety of initiatives with its Vision Zero Road Safety Plan that includes, for example, adding more speed cameras to discourage drivers from going past the posted speed limit.