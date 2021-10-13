Trending Tags

Ontario Road Test Centres Are Opening More Temporary Locations To Help With Backlog

You can start booking appointments at these new centres tomorrow.

Ontario Road Test Centres Are Opening More Temporary Locations To Help With Backlog
Google Maps

Aspiring Ontario drivers rejoice! There will soon be three new locations to take your class G2 and G road tests.

A COVID-19 backlog is still affecting Ontario road test centres, and the Ontario government is opening even more temporary test centres to help move the long line of eager drivers along, according to a press release.

"We're making tremendous progress towards clearing the backlog of road tests," said Caroline Mulroney, minister of transportation.

"By opening temporary road test centres, hiring additional driver examiners, and extending weekday operating hours for passenger road testing, we're getting Ontario back on track."

The three new temporary road test centres will open in Sarnia, Niagara Falls, and Ottawa on October 18, and online booking for the three locations starts on October 14.

The Sarnia location at 805 Christina St. N., Unit 101, in Point Edward, will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offer G and G2 tests. The location will expand its hours to seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in November for road tests.

Niagra Falls' new location at 6080 McLeod Rd. will open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m with G and G2 tests available.

Ottawa's temporary road test centre will be located at 3310 McCarthy Rd., Unit 1008, and will also be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m, offering G2 road tests.

In addition to the new temporary centres, the Ontario government is also hiring "251 temporary driver examiners, extending weekday operating hours for passenger road testing and offering passenger road tests on Saturdays and Sundays at select locations," according to a press release.

