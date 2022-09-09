Ontarian Gets Busted For Speeding While Late For A Driving Test & The Irony Is So Real
Well, this is awkward.
No driver wants to be late for their G road test, but it may not be worth racking up charges just to be on time.
Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) caught a 20-year-old G2 driver speeding and stunt driving while en route to take their G test this week.
On September 8, a traffic officer stopped the tardy Lightening McQueen wannabe going 113 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone, according to a tweet posted on September 9.
Traffic Officer Walsh stopped this G2 Driver for Stunt Driving today, 113/60 zone.
They were late for their G class Road test & we’re speeding to get there. They didn’t make it. Luckily they didn’t crash. G test will now need to be rebooked. #Suspended#Impound#Safestart ^MRT pic.twitter.com/hsz0k2xdB1
— HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) September 9, 2022
"They were late for their G class Road test & we're [sic] speeding to get there," reads the tweet.
HRPS noted in the tweet that "luckily" the driver didn't crash and confirmed that despite their efforts, they didn't end up making it to their test.
HRPS Constable Steve Elms told Narcity that police caught the driver at Neyagawa Boulevard north of North Park Boulevard in Oakville at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.
Elms said the driver was charged with stunt driving and speeding, their G2 license was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
Stunt driving fines can range from a minimum of $2,000 to a maximum fine of $10,000, according to the Ontario Government.
According to the tweet, the young driver will need to rebook their G test.
But it may not be an easy task — appointments have been highly sought after this summer in Ontario due to a high demand of drivers trying to get behind the wheel for their tests.