NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
ontario police

Ontarian Gets Busted For Speeding While Late For A Driving Test & The Irony Is So Real

Well, this is awkward.

Toronto Staff Writer
Young driver pulled over by Halton Regional Police Service.

Young driver pulled over by Halton Regional Police Service.

HRPSOak | Twitter

No driver wants to be late for their G road test, but it may not be worth racking up charges just to be on time.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) caught a 20-year-old G2 driver speeding and stunt driving while en route to take their G test this week.

On September 8, a traffic officer stopped the tardy Lightening McQueen wannabe going 113 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone, according to a tweet posted on September 9.

"They were late for their G class Road test & we're [sic] speeding to get there," reads the tweet.

HRPS noted in the tweet that "luckily" the driver didn't crash and confirmed that despite their efforts, they didn't end up making it to their test.

HRPS Constable Steve Elms told Narcity that police caught the driver at Neyagawa Boulevard north of North Park Boulevard in Oakville at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Elms said the driver was charged with stunt driving and speeding, their G2 license was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Stunt driving fines can range from a minimum of $2,000 to a maximum fine of $10,000, according to the Ontario Government.

According to the tweet, the young driver will need to rebook their G test.

But it may not be an easy task — appointments have been highly sought after this summer in Ontario due to a high demand of drivers trying to get behind the wheel for their tests.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...