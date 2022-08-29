A 17-Year-Old Ontario Driver Was Charged With 3rd Stunt Driving Charge In Under A Year
They were caught doing 142 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. 😬
One teenage driver in Ottawa sure likes to put the pedal to the metal, as they were given three stunt driving changes in just nine months.
On August 27, just after 8:15 a.m., the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Traffic Unit shared how many tickets they gave out through Project Noisemaker the night before.
\u201cProject #Noisemaker results from last night:\n47 Provincial Offence Notices were issued for infractions ranging from speeding, cell phones, improper mufflers to improper tires and brakes, to name a few.\n4 charges for driving while suspended\n3 #stuntdriving charges \n@OttawaPolice\u201d— OPS Traffic Unit (@OPS Traffic Unit) 1661602408
Among the 47 infractions handed out on Friday night, one 17-year-old driver was clocked going twice the speed limit, with officers ringing in his speed at 142 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Old Second Line Road. Yikes.
According to police, the teenager had been posting about their high speeds on social media.
Two other people were charged for stunt driving that same night. OPS said one of them wasn't accompanied by another driver in the car, even though they were a G1 licence holder. Plus, they didn't have car insurance either.
As per the Ontario government's stunt driving laws, anyone caught going 40 km/h or more in an area with a posted speed limit that's less than 80 km/h can face a stunt driving charge.
Anyone caught stunt driving immediately gets their driver's licence suspended for 30 days, and their car will be impounded for 14 days right on the spot (even if it's not their own car).
They can also get a pretty hefty fine — between $2,000 to $10,000 — and they could also face six months of prison time. Those guilty of stunt driving have to complete a mandatory driver improvement course or have their driver's licence cancelled.
OPS also issued several other infractions that night, including driving with improper tires, brakes, and mufflers.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.