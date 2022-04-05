Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario provincial police

An Ontario Driver Got Their Mom's Car Impounded After Stunt Driving On A Highway

Did family dinner just get awkward?

Toronto Staff Writer
The vehicle of the accused 21-year-old being stopped for stunt driving seen from a police dashcam.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

Getting your car impounded is one of the worst things that can happen to a young driver, especially if that vehicle actually belongs to your mom. That can only be a hard fall from your place as the favourite child.

According to OPP Highway Safety Division, a 21-year-old G2 driver was caught weaving in and out of lanes at 150 to 165 km/hr without so much as a signal to his fellow motorists.

The young man, who told police he was pulling risky moves because he was late to pick up a friend, ended up being charged with stunt driving and careless driving alongside HOV violations.

As a result, the vehicle, which was his mother's, was impounded for 14 days, and he faced a 30-day licence suspension. Although, it may be a long while before his parents let him take the whip out.

Unfortunately for the speedster, his punishment could also include further consequences.

Last Friday, the Ministry of Transportation announced that it would be enforcing a penalty in an attempt to stop the province's drivers from engaging in reckless behaviour.

As of April 1, 2022, anyone convicted of stunt driving must complete a driver improvement course or cancel their license.

"We're sending a clear message to dangerous drivers: there's no place for you on our roads," the tweet from the ministry reads.

So, if you tend to procrastinate while getting ready and make up lost time by speeding, maybe you should improve your time management skills instead of risking it all.

