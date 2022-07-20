A 16-Year-Old Was Caught Driving Double The Speed Limit In Ottawa & 'Learned The Hard Way'
They only had their G1!
A teen is probably longing for their new licence after they floored it on an Ottawa road.
On Monday, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) caught a 16-year-old going double the speed limit, which landed the driver a 30-day licence suspension.
On Tuesday morning, the OPS traffic unit tweeted that a 16-year-old with a G1 driver's license "learned the hard way that speeding is costly."
According to the police, the teen was stopped after driving 114 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Hazeldean Road on Monday night. That's nearly double the posted speed limit. Yikes!
After the driver was caught speeding, their license was suspended for 30 days. Their vehicle was also towed away and impounded for 14 days.
How are you going to explain this one to your parents?
\u201cLast night, a 16 year old- G1 learned the hard way that speeding is costly \nThey were stopped driving 114km in a 60km/hr zone on Hazeldean Road.\nLicence suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for 14.\n#slowdown #RoadSafety \n@OttawaPolice\u201d— OPS Traffic Unit (@OPS Traffic Unit) 1658231280
The driver might not be off the hook after all of that. According to the latest stunt driving rules, the 16-year-old could also need to take a driver's improvement course.
Monday's speedy incident isn't the only one where an Ottawa driver blew double the speed limit.
The next day, the OPS pulled over another diver for stunt driving and reminded folks that "Ottawa Roads are not speedways."
According to another tweet from the OPS traffic unit, someone was dinged for going 181 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on March Road and Carling Avenue. That's 100 over the speed limit! Ouch!
"License suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for 14," the post concludes.
\u201cOttawa Roads are not speedways\n#stuntdriving last night\n181km in an 80km/hr zone on March Road/Carling Avenue\nLicense suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for 14.\n#Slowdown #RoadSafety\n@OttawaPolice\u201d— OPS Traffic Unit (@OPS Traffic Unit) 1658313546
But, according to one Ottawan, those high speeds are nothing unusual south of the downtown core.
"That is every night in Barrhaven, you can hear them starting around 9pm until midnight. With the modified mufflers they are not trying to hide. I feel like they are making fun of the Police as these post have not slowed them down," reads a response to the OPS tweet.
Is speeding really worth having your car taken away from you? Probably not. So, slow down drivers.