OPP Caught A Driver Going 200 km/h On Hwy 407 & Said He 'Didn't Realize' He Was Speeding
Police say "a driver must always be aware of their actions."
You might want to check your speed odometer every once in a while because an Ontario driver was caught speeding 200 km/h on Highway 407 over the weekend. That's double the speed limit!
The worst part is, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the driver said he "didn't realize he was going that fast." Oh boy, what a horrible excuse.
On July 23, the OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted that officers spotted a driver going twice the speed limit at 200 km/h on Highway 407 in Burlington.
"#BurlingtonOPP stopped this vehicle on #Hwy407, Driver claimed he didn't realize he was going that fast," OPP said in the tweet.
In a photo posted to the social media platform, OPP stopped a light-coloured vehicle on the shoulder of the highway.
\u201c200km/h = 2x the speed limit = #30DayLicenceSuspension = #14DayVehicleImpound. \n#BurlingtonOPP stopped this vehicle on #Hwy407, Driver claimed he didn't realize he was going that fast. Charged #StuntDriving.\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1658602144
Because of the driver's excessive speed, police charged him in connection with stunt driving.
The driver's licence was suspended for 30 days, and their vehicle was also towed and impounded for 14 days, as per Ontario's stunt driving laws.
According to rules added in April, the speedy driver could also be forced to take a driver's improvement course and possibly be faced with a fine as high as $10,000. Yikes! You might want to slow down next time.
On Monday, the OPP's top officer chimed in about the inattentive driver over Twitter.
\u201cWhen operating a motor vehicle, a driver must always be aware of their actions, including their speed. This is a critical part of safe driving. #OPP officers charged one individual with #StuntDriving: Licence suspended, vehicle impounded. #SlowDown.\u201d— Thomas Carrique (@Thomas Carrique) 1658765184
"When operating a motor vehicle, a driver must always be aware of their actions, including their speed," OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique wrote.
"This is a critical part of safe driving. #OPP officers charged one individual with #StuntDriving: Licence suspended, vehicle impounded. #SlowDown," the officer continued.
So, just a heads up! The speed limit on Ontario's Highway 407 is 100 km/h. So, you might want to keep your eyes on that speedometer to avoid losing your licence as this Burlington driver did.