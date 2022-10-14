OPP Charged Thousands On Thanksgiving Weekend & Say Lives Were Endangered By 'Risky' Drivers
If you noticed some risky behaviour on the road this Thanksgiving weekend, you're not the only one.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said despite giving out a warning that there would be an increase in traffic enforcement, the lives of Ontarians travelling over the weekend were "endangered" by "thousands of risky and, in some cases, dangerous drivers."
According to a press release, the "poor road behaviour" led to four separate incidents resulting in the deaths of three vehicle passengers, one driver and one pedestrian.
OPP say that included a fatal boating accident.
The national Operation Impact campaign ran over the Thanksgiving weekend from October 7 to October 10, and during that time period, "aggressive drivers" were the "most significant risk on roads."
Over the weekend, provincial police laid 5,141 speeding charges, 116 stunt and racing charges, and 153 charges under the criminal code to drivers who were impaired by drugs or alcohol and 69 offence notices were given for distracted driving.
Hundreds of drivers and passengers were also caught not buckling up, with police giving out 318 seatbelt offences.
So if you were caught speeding to your turkey dinner or breaking any rules on the road, trails, or even waterways, you're in the company of thousands of Ontarians.
OPP revealed 8,088 charges were laid over the weekend "on roads, trails and waterways throughout the province."
Police are reminding the people of Ontario "that complying with all traffic laws is their best chance at preventing collisions, injuries and fatalities on and off the road."
