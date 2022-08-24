OPP Says 259 People Have Died In Collisions This Year & Here's Who's Affected The Most
It's up from last year.
The Ontario Provincial Police took to Twitter on Tuesday to warn drivers about a notable spike in vehicle collision deaths and to remind the public about the "consequences of making a bad choice."
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt reported that 19 people were killed on roads, trails and waterways last week in 17 separate incidents, bringing the total number of collision-related deaths this year to 259.
\u201c259 people killed this year in collisions on the roads, waterways and trails. \n19 people died last week alone, with a 300% increase in bicycle fatalities - 8 up from 2 last year. #DriveSafe #OPPStats.\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1661282041
Police have also seen a 300% increase in bicycle fatalities so far in 2022.
"Eight riders have died already this season, compared to two to the same period last year," Schmidt said.
An additional 27 people drowned, and more still have died from workplace injuries, plane crashes, farming accidents and other fatal incidents.
The OPP says the leading causes of death and injury on provincial highways are distracted, aggressive or impaired driving and people not wearing seatbelts or safety equipment.
"I can tell you every single one of those categories is up when we compare our fatal statistics last year to this year," Schmidt added. "Speeding right now is the number-one killer in motor vehicle collisions across the province."
Drivers are being asked to call 911 to report any dangerous or reckless driving behaviour on Ontario roads, trails or waterways.
"We'll get officers responding to those incidents and try to intercept and interrupt that activity before someone dies. We need your assistance and making our community safe."
Schmidt reported last week that 30 motorcycle riders had been killed this summer, many of them in incidents where they were "not at fault."
An additional 34 people were killed in ATV and marine accidents.