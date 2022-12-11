A Vehicle Driving The Wrong Way On HWY 401 Crashed Into An SUV & 2 Drivers Are Dead
OPP are investigating.
A fatal crash on Highway 401 eastbound west of Bayview Avenue left two drivers dead Sunday morning.
OPP Highway Safety Division reports that a 35-year-old woman and 53-year-old man have died from a head-on collision.
The crash took place at around 5:30 a.m., and OPP reports the woman driving a black vehicle was driving the wrong way and collided head-on with an SUV.
\u201cFatal crash: Wrong way vehicle, #Hwy401/Bayview. Westbound vehicle in the eastbound lanes collided with an SUV, both drivers pronounced deceased at the scene. EB collectors closed between Yonge St and Bayview. Call #TorontoOPP at 416-235-4981 if you have #DashCam or can assist.\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1670775379
Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.
OPP have yet to release their identities, but the woman was from Mississauga, and the man was from Angus.
"This is an absolutely tragic situation. The investigation is ongoing, and we will continue. We're in the process of notifying the family as well of this horrific news," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.
Schmidt said the OPP are looking into why the vehicle was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes.
"Certainly, we're looking into all aspects. I don't know if weather played a part or what the circumstances were that led this vehicle to be travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes."
Toronto Police Service warned drivers this morning of potentially dangerous driving conditions due to the snow.
OPP closed down the eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401, approaching Bayview avenue and redirected traffic into the express lanes.
\u201cUPDATE: Expect to have all lanes reopened by 1pm. \nFatal crash: Wrong way vehicle, #Hwy401/Bayview. Westbound vehicle in the eastbound lanes collided with an SUV, EB collectors closed between Yonge St and Bayview. Call #TorontoOPP at 416-235-4981 if you have #DashCam.\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1670775379
OPP posted an update to Twitter at 12:10 p.m. and said they expect to have all lanes reopened by 1 p.m.
OPP is asking anyone with information on the crash or with dash cam footage to call police at 416-235-4981.