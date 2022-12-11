Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
highway 401

A Vehicle Driving The Wrong Way On HWY 401 Crashed Into An SUV & 2 Drivers Are Dead

OPP are investigating.

Toronto Staff Writer
Fatal crash on Highway 401.

Fatal crash on Highway 401.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

A fatal crash on Highway 401 eastbound west of Bayview Avenue left two drivers dead Sunday morning.

OPP Highway Safety Division reports that a 35-year-old woman and 53-year-old man have died from a head-on collision.

The crash took place at around 5:30 a.m., and OPP reports the woman driving a black vehicle was driving the wrong way and collided head-on with an SUV.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.

OPP have yet to release their identities, but the woman was from Mississauga, and the man was from Angus.

"This is an absolutely tragic situation. The investigation is ongoing, and we will continue. We're in the process of notifying the family as well of this horrific news," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Schmidt said the OPP are looking into why the vehicle was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

"Certainly, we're looking into all aspects. I don't know if weather played a part or what the circumstances were that led this vehicle to be travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes."

Toronto Police Service warned drivers this morning of potentially dangerous driving conditions due to the snow.

OPP closed down the eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401, approaching Bayview avenue and redirected traffic into the express lanes.

OPP posted an update to Twitter at 12:10 p.m. and said they expect to have all lanes reopened by 1 p.m.

OPP is asking anyone with information on the crash or with dash cam footage to call police at 416-235-4981.

From Your Site Articles
    Brooke Houghton
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...