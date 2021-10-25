Trending Tags

A QEW Crash Injured 2 People After A Car Was Driving Down The Wrong Side Of The Highway

Both drivers were taken to the hospital over the weekend.

A QEW Crash Injured 2 People After A Car Was Driving Down The Wrong Side Of The Highway
OPP_HSD | Twitter

A vehicle driving down the wrong side of the QEW highway led to a serious accident on Sunday morning, according to OPP.

In a tweet, police reveal that the car crash, which involved two vehicles, left the "QEW Fort Erie bound at Northshore Blvd closed."

Each car only had one person inside and both vehicles sustained serious damage. OPP shared that both drivers were "taken to hospital with serious injuries."

In photos that were shared by police, both cars appear to be in bad shape, with debris scattered across the road.

OPP added that "alcohol consumption is being investigated as a contributing factor in this crash."

Narcity has reached out to OPP for more information but did not hear back before publication.

