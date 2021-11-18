A Toronto Woman Was Hit By A Cement Truck This Morning & Has Died From Her Injuries
The intersection is currently closed.
A Toronto woman in her 60s was hit by a cement truck on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East and has died from injuries, according to police.
Toronto police operations reported in a tweet that police responded to the collision at 9:59 a.m. Thursday morning with "reports of pedestrian struck."
Police say the driver and vehicle remained on scene and told Narcity the vehicle was a cement truck.
Police updated the situation at 10:55 a.m., confirming that the woman "succumbed to her injuries" and was "pronounced deceased at scene."
Toronto paramedics told Narcity that they responded to the scene at 9:59 a.m. and "did transport a second patient in non-life-threatening conditions to the local hospital."
Toronto paramedics could not confirm if the second patient was also hit by the cement truck.
The intersection is currently closed, according to Toronto police, as traffic services investigate.