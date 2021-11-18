Trending Tags

A Toronto Woman Was Hit By A Cement Truck This Morning & Has Died From Her Injuries

The intersection is currently closed.

A Toronto Woman Was Hit By A Cement Truck This Morning & Has Died From Her Injuries
Google Maps

A Toronto woman in her 60s was hit by a cement truck on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East and has died from injuries, according to police.

Toronto police operations reported in a tweet that police responded to the collision at 9:59 a.m. Thursday morning with "reports of pedestrian struck."

Police say the driver and vehicle remained on scene and told Narcity the vehicle was a cement truck.

Police updated the situation at 10:55 a.m., confirming that the woman "succumbed to her injuries" and was "pronounced deceased at scene."

Toronto paramedics told Narcity that they responded to the scene at 9:59 a.m. and "did transport a second patient in non-life-threatening conditions to the local hospital."

Toronto paramedics could not confirm if the second patient was also hit by the cement truck.

The intersection is currently closed, according to Toronto police, as traffic services investigate.

A 5-Year-Old Girl Died After A Car Crashed Right Into A Tree In Etobicoke

Flowers and teddy bears have reportedly been placed on scene as a memorial for her.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A five-year-old girl died from a car crash over the weekend in Etobicoke.

Toronto Police Are Looking For A Mother & Son Who Have Been Missing For Almost 2 Weeks

"Police are concerned for their safety."

Toronto Police

A Toronto mother and her young son have been missing for almost two weeks, and Toronto Police are asking for the public's help to find them.

Candace Pedev, a 29-year-old woman and her two-year-old son Levi "were last seen on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area," according to a press release.

Toronto Police Are Looking For A Possibly Abducted Woman After She Was Forced Into A Car

Police are "concerned" for the woman's safety.

Toronto Police

Toronto Police are asking the public for help finding a vehicle after a "possible abduction," according to a news release.

Police say at 12:12 a.m. on November 9, a man and a woman were seen arguing near Queens Quay and Yonge Street, and police are "concerned" for her safety.

This Toronto Police Horse Has A Very Impressive Moustache That Many Can Only Dream Of

Have you ever seen anything like this? 🐴

Toronto Police Service | Facebook

Horses can indeed grow moustaches, and this Toronto police horse is pretty much the Tom Selleck of Clydesdales.

Three-year-old Draper is one of the newest members of TPS, and he's already stunting on the rest of the force with his curly-cued 'stache.

