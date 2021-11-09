Toronto Police Are Looking For A Possibly Abducted Woman After She Was Forced Into A Car
Police are "concerned" for the woman's safety.
Toronto Police are asking the public for help finding a vehicle after a "possible abduction," according to a news release.
Police say at 12:12 a.m. on November 9, a man and woman were seen arguing by Queens Quay and Yonge Street and police are "concerned" for her safety.
Police report that "the man grabbed the woman and put her in in the rear seat of the vehicle and drove off northbound on Yonge Street at a high rate of speed."
Police say the man suspected of possibly abducting the woman "is described as black, 20 to 30 years of age, short, skinny, with long black straight hair."
The vehicle is described as a "newer model Range Rover" in a "silver or grey colour." Police have released a photo of the vehicle.
The woman, who was between 20 to 30 years old, was reportedly "wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans."
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100."