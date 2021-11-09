Toronto Police Say A Man Has Been Driving Around Trying To Lure Girls Into His Car For Months
A photo of the SUV has been released.
Toronto police issued a public safety alert following reports of a suspicious SUV in the city's east end.
According to TPS, a man driving a light-coloured SUV has been reported approaching teenage girls in the area of Birchmount and Danforth Road since September.
"The driver engages the girls in conversation and attempts to get them to enter his car. This has occurred on multiple occasions in the last two months," a TPS news release reads.
Public Safety Alert, Suspicious Vehicle in the area of Birchmount Road and Danforth Road, Image Released https://www.torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/51461\u00a0\u2026— Toronto Police (@Toronto Police) 1636414560
Police also released a photo of the SUV, which appears to be white or grey, with investigators describing it as "an older model."
The driver is said to be a Black male in his 40s to 50s with an unspecified accent.
Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.