EN - News
Toronto Police Are Looking For A Mother & Son Who Have Been Missing For Almost 2 Weeks
"Police are concerned for their safety."
44m
6s
A Toronto mother and her young son have been missing for almost two weeks, and Toronto Police are asking for the public's help to find them.
Candace Pedev, a 29-year-old woman and her two-year-old son Levi "were last seen on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area," according to a press release.
Police describe Candace to have a "thin build" at 5'8 with brown eyes.
Her son is described "as having brown curly hair and brown eyes." No clothing descriptions have been provided.
Police say they are "concerned" for the pair's safety and "anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200."