EN - News
Toronto Police Warn Public Of Man Who Allegedly Tried To Lure An 11-Year-Old Into A Car
The driver "encouraged" the girl to get in the car, police said.
1h
35m
Toronto police are alerting the public of a "suspicious vehicle" whose driver allegedly tried to lure a child inside the car.
On November 8, in the area of Ellerslie Avenue and Senlac Road, "a man driving a beige sedan with a female front passenger approached an eleven-year-old girl," police said in a news release.
Toronto Police Service | Handout
Police said the driver started talking with the young girl and "encouraged her to get into the car."
Police have released a photo of the vehicle, which is described as a beige sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-3200.
