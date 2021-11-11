Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Toronto Police Warn Public Of Man Who Allegedly Tried To Lure An 11-Year-Old Into A Car

The driver "encouraged" the girl to get in the car, police said.

Toronto Police Warn Public Of Man Who Allegedly Tried To Lure An 11-Year-Old Into A Car
Toronto Police Service | Handout

Toronto police are alerting the public of a "suspicious vehicle" whose driver allegedly tried to lure a child inside the car.

On November 8, in the area of Ellerslie Avenue and Senlac Road, "a man driving a beige sedan with a female front passenger approached an eleven-year-old girl," police said in a news release.

Toronto Police Service | Handout

Police said the driver started talking with the young girl and "encouraged her to get into the car."

Police have released a photo of the vehicle, which is described as a beige sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-3200.

From Your Site Articles

Toronto Police Say A Man Has Been Driving Around Trying To Lure Girls Into His Car For Months

A photo of the SUV has been released.

Toronto Police Service | Handout, Danforth Ave | Google Maps

Toronto police issued a public safety alert following reports of a suspicious SUV in the city's east end.

According to TPS, a man driving a light-coloured SUV has been reported approaching teenage girls in the area of Birchmount and Danforth Road since September.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Police Just Charged A Man Allegedly Involved In The Fatal Gardiner Audi R8 Crash​

On October 3, a hit-and-run accident left one dead on the expressway.

Toronto Police Service, Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

Toronto Police have just arrested a man who allegedly ran away after he collided with another car earlier this month.

On October 21, TPS arrested 31-year-old Kalyan Trivedi and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto Man Broke Into A Home While Wielding An Axe & Took A Shower

He apparently then just chilled at the house for hours.

Google Maps

A Toronto man broke into a home over the weekend and decided to take a shower before he left, which sounds like a literal soap opera.

In a news release posted on October 21, TPS said officers responded to a break-and-enter call on October 16 in the Clancy Drive and Van Horne Avenue area in North York.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto School Is In Lockdown After Someone Was Reportedly Stabbed

Police are on the scene.

George S. Henry Academy | Google Maps

George S. Henry Academy is in lockdown after reports of a stabbing.

Toronto Police reported on Twitter that at 1:41 p.m. there were reports that someone had been stabbed inside the school. Police later reported at 2:59 p.m. that the victim wasn't located inside the building.

Keep Reading Show less