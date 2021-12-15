Ottawa Firefighters Free Man Stuck In A Cement Truck On Highway 417 (VIDEO)
Paramedics transported the man to hospital.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Ottawa firefighters freed a man trapped in a cement truck on Highway 417 East and Moodie Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa Fire Services posted to Twiter at 1:44 p.m. on December 15 that firefighters were called "for an extrication call involving a cement truck," that rolled over and that they were currently on the scene.
@OttFire on scene at the 417 E & Moodie Dr for an extrication call involving a cement truck. #OttNews @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic @OttFire sur la scène de la 417 E et de la Prom Moodie pour un appel de désincarcération impliquant un camion de ciment. #OttNews @OttNouvelles pic.twitter.com/yxoXKZsXy7
— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) December 15, 2021
Ottawa Fire Services posted a video of the firefighter's efforts to Twitter at 1:47 p.m., which showed the cement truck laying on its side on a grassy landing beside the highway as firefighters crowded around the driver's side, attempting to free the man.
#OttNews #OttNouvelles pic.twitter.com/0UW8ZdeD1S
— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) December 15, 2021
The man was successfully retrieved by Ottawa firefighters and was the only occupant in the vehicle, according to a follow-up tweet posted at 1:56 p.m.
Ottawa Paramedics then "assessed and treated" the man, who they identified as being in his mid- 40s, "from the scene of this single vehicle rollover," according to a tweet.
Our paramedic have assessed and treated one patient - a male in his mid-40s - from the scene of this single vehicle rollover. He was transported to the @OttawaTrauma Centre in a stable condition for further medical assessment.
We would like to thank the @OttFire and @OPP_ER https://t.co/genJylxbHd pic.twitter.com/GSSCpBdR15
— Ottawa Paramedic Svc | Service paramédic d'Ottawa (@OttawaParamedic) December 15, 2021
The man was transported to the Ottawa Regional Trauma Program "in a stable condition for further medical assessment," according to paramedics.
(MTO) Highway 417 Eastbound RAMP at MOODIE DR - Collision. All lanes closed. #otttraffic
— Ottawa_Traffic (@Ottawa_Traffic) December 15, 2021
Ottawa Traffic reported on Twitter at 1:44 p.m. that all lanes were closed on the Highway 417 eastbound ramp at Moodie Drive.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.