Ottawa Firefighters Free Man Stuck In A Cement Truck On Highway 417 (VIDEO)

Paramedics transported the man to hospital.

Ottawa Firefighters Free Man Stuck In A Cement Truck On Highway 417 (VIDEO)
OttFire | Twitter, OttawaParamedic | Twitter

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Ottawa firefighters freed a man trapped in a cement truck on Highway 417 East and Moodie Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services posted to Twiter at 1:44 p.m. on December 15 that firefighters were called "for an extrication call involving a cement truck," that rolled over and that they were currently on the scene.

Ottawa Fire Services posted a video of the firefighter's efforts to Twitter at 1:47 p.m., which showed the cement truck laying on its side on a grassy landing beside the highway as firefighters crowded around the driver's side, attempting to free the man.

The man was successfully retrieved by Ottawa firefighters and was the only occupant in the vehicle, according to a follow-up tweet posted at 1:56 p.m.

Ottawa Paramedics then "assessed and treated" the man, who they identified as being in his mid- 40s, "from the scene of this single vehicle rollover," according to a tweet.

The man was transported to the Ottawa Regional Trauma Program "in a stable condition for further medical assessment," according to paramedics.

Ottawa Traffic reported on Twitter at 1:44 p.m. that all lanes were closed on the Highway 417 eastbound ramp at Moodie Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

