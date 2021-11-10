Trending Tags

A Dump Truck In Ottawa Is Somehow Vertically Wedged Under The Vanier Pkwy RN & WTF?

The driver sustained no injuries.

OPP

A dump truck in Ottawa has somehow vertically jammed itself underneath an overpass in what could be classified as truly trash traffic news.

Ottawa drivers can expect some delays heading westbound on Highway 417 on Wednesday, as members of the Ottawa Detachment of the OPP report a partial closure near the Vanier Parkway overpass right now.

"Two of the four lanes are currently closed while the box of a dump truck is being removed from the roadway," Provincial Const. Dany Viel wrote in the November 10 release.

Viel told Narcity over the phone that the box of the truck in question was open as it was travelling down the highway, where it struck the overpass and subsequently got stuck underneath it.

"They're having a tough time removing the dump truck box there," Viel said. "There's still a partial lane closure."

In the release, OPP reported that the driver of the truck suffered no injuries.

An hour ago, the City of Ottawa's traffic Twitter page shared that the Vanier Parkway heading northbound has been reduced down to one lane between Tremblay and Coventry, with local police directing traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

