Someone Stole $50K Worth Of Beef Patties In Ontario & Police Are Still Investigating
Police have since found the patties 🍔.
Stay alert, BBQers because a real-life ''Hamburglar" is on the loose.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say someone stole a semi-trailer filled with $50,000 worth of beef patties on Monday night, it what could be the hamburger heist of the century.
According to OPP Wellington County, details of the bizarre incident first unfolded after officers responded to a "load theft" near Brock Road South in Puslinch on September 5, 2022.
"Investigation revealed that, at approximately 3:00 a.m., unknown parties entered the yard and stole a 53' semi-trailer," the report states.
So, "Where's the Beef?" In the Greater Toronto Area, apparently.
Police recovered the trailer in Mississauga, and after a "subsequent investigation," the cargo, or small mountain of meat, was "accounted for."
"Initial reports indicated that cargo from a load theft was outstanding when a trailer, stolen from Puslinch, was recovered in Mississauga," the report adds.
A suspect has yet to be named or charged with the theft.
OPP investigators are asking anyone that may have information regarding this incident to call 1-888-310-1122.
If you have helpful info but wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, which could make you eligible to receive a reward of up to $2,000.
Oddly enough, this isn't the first time police have been forced to contend with a large quantity of meat over the past couple of months.
In June, officers were called to investigate after a transport truck carrying beef collided with the centre barrier of Highway 401 and burst into flames between the express and collectors.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.