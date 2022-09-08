NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
opp

Someone Stole $50K Worth Of Beef Patties In Ontario & Police Are Still Investigating

Police have since found the patties 🍔.

Toronto Staff Writer
An OPP cruiser. Right: Burgers being grilled

An OPP cruiser. Right: Burgers being grilled

OPP_WR | Twitter,Alexandra Fedorova | Dreamstime

Stay alert, BBQers because a real-life ''Hamburglar" is on the loose.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say someone stole a semi-trailer filled with $50,000 worth of beef patties on Monday night, it what could be the hamburger heist of the century.

According to OPP Wellington County, details of the bizarre incident first unfolded after officers responded to a "load theft" near Brock Road South in Puslinch on September 5, 2022.

"Investigation revealed that, at approximately 3:00 a.m., unknown parties entered the yard and stole a 53' semi-trailer," the report states.

So, "Where's the Beef?" In the Greater Toronto Area, apparently.

Police recovered the trailer in Mississauga, and after a "subsequent investigation," the cargo, or small mountain of meat, was "accounted for."

"Initial reports indicated that cargo from a load theft was outstanding when a trailer, stolen from Puslinch, was recovered in Mississauga," the report adds.

A suspect has yet to be named or charged with the theft.

OPP investigators are asking anyone that may have information regarding this incident to call 1-888-310-1122.

If you have helpful info but wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, which could make you eligible to receive a reward of up to $2,000.

Oddly enough, this isn't the first time police have been forced to contend with a large quantity of meat over the past couple of months.

In June, officers were called to investigate after a transport truck carrying beef collided with the centre barrier of Highway 401 and burst into flames between the express and collectors.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...