A Truck Carrying Beef Crashed & Burst Into Flames On Hwy 401 Earlier Today (PHOTOS)

Police say the meat was cooked "WellDone."

Toronto Associate Editor
​Photos of the burnt truck on Highway 401.

On Wednesday, police investigated a transport truck that reportedly crashed on Highway 401 and burst into flames.

According to a tweet posted at 6:19 a.m. on June 1, the Whitby OPP were on-site investigating a truck travelling westbound at Brock Road on Highway 401.

They stated that "a transport truck that has collided into the centre barrier and burst into flames between the express and collectors." The collision happened at around 12:02 a.m., and the road was closed for clean-up recovery.

OPP reported that the driver was thankfully not injured.

A video posted by the OPP Highway Safety Division shows a really damaged charcoaled coloured truck stuck on the centre barrier with debris all around the vehicle and another truck with workers assisting in its removal.

To makes matter worse, the truck was carrying beef, and police jokingly said that it is "now considered 'WellDone.'"

At 8:38 a.m. on Wednesday Sergeant Kerry Schmidt posted a video stating that the express lanes on Highway 401 were still closed in Pickering because of the overnight fire.

"Tows and MTO are on scene. There is a full closure pushing all traffic into the collector lanes," he said.

"There is a possibility they will have to replace the guide rail, possibly grind and resurface the asphalt; clean-up is ongoing."

"Remediation of the highway will continue for several hours," Schmidt added.

He said that motorists could experience some heavy delays, and drivers in the east end might want to look for alternative routes if they're heading into the city. So, in other words, expect to be jamming to your tunes for some time while stuck in traffic in your car.

