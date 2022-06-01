A Truck Carrying Beef Crashed & Burst Into Flames On Hwy 401 Earlier Today (PHOTOS)
Police say the meat was cooked "WellDone."
On Wednesday, police investigated a transport truck that reportedly crashed on Highway 401 and burst into flames.
According to a tweet posted at 6:19 a.m. on June 1, the Whitby OPP were on-site investigating a truck travelling westbound at Brock Road on Highway 401.
They stated that "a transport truck that has collided into the centre barrier and burst into flames between the express and collectors." The collision happened at around 12:02 a.m., and the road was closed for clean-up recovery.
OPP reported that the driver was thankfully not injured.
\u201cUpdate #2 #HWY401 WB at Brock Rd is currently closed for a vehicle fire and clean-up recovery. At 12:02 am the truck struck the center barrier and burst in flames. Updates to follow^td\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1654078788
A video posted by the OPP Highway Safety Division shows a really damaged charcoaled coloured truck stuck on the centre barrier with debris all around the vehicle and another truck with workers assisting in its removal.
To makes matter worse, the truck was carrying beef, and police jokingly said that it is "now considered 'WellDone.'"
At 8:38 a.m. on Wednesday Sergeant Kerry Schmidt posted a video stating that the express lanes on Highway 401 were still closed in Pickering because of the overnight fire.
\u201cExpress lanes closed #Hwy401 WB at Brock Rd Pickering. This is from an over night transport truck fire that happened around midnight. Expecting several more hours of remediation of the highway before reopening.\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1654087096
"Tows and MTO are on scene. There is a full closure pushing all traffic into the collector lanes," he said.
"There is a possibility they will have to replace the guide rail, possibly grind and resurface the asphalt; clean-up is ongoing."
"Remediation of the highway will continue for several hours," Schmidt added.
He said that motorists could experience some heavy delays, and drivers in the east end might want to look for alternative routes if they're heading into the city. So, in other words, expect to be jamming to your tunes for some time while stuck in traffic in your car.