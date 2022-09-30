NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

OPP Are Asking A Driver To Turn Themselves In After Hwy 400 Crash Leaves 1 Dead & 3 Injured

Police are telling the driver to "call a lawyer" and turn themselves in.

Toronto Staff Writer
Vehicles in Hwy 400 crash.

OPP_ HSD | Twitter

An early morning crash on Highway 400 has left a 73-year-old woman from North York dead and three people injured.

The rear-end collision occurred at 3 a.m. on September 30 between a minivan with four occupants and a red Volkswagen Jetta, according to the OPP Highway Safety Division.

OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt reported in a video posted to Twitter that witnesses saw the red Volkswagen Jetta "travelling at a high rate of speed," on "Highway 400 southbound near Rutherford Road."

Schmidt told Narcity that it is very possible that the incident was a hit and run and that they are investigating whether or not the driver of the Volkswagen Jetta was the cause of the crash.

Aurora OPP attended the scene where the 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead, and the minivan's three other occupants were sent to a hospital.

Schmidt confirmed to Narcity that the other three occupants' injuries were minor.

The driver of the red Volkswagen Jetta was last seen walking away from the scene, according to police.

In a follow-up tweet posted at 10:56 a.m. OPP released photos of the crash and urged the missing driver to "call a lawyer and turn themself in."

In an update posted to Twitter at 1:36 p.m., Schmidt revealed that the suspect is a 35 to 40-year-old Black man with a "thin build" that was last seen wearing blue jeans and carrying a "reusable shopping bag."

OPP is asking anyone with information to contact Aurora OPP at 905-841-5777.

