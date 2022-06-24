OPP Catch Driver In Ottawa Allegedly Going Almost 200 km/h & They Had No Vehicle Insurance
The driver's car was immediately towed away.
Talk about pedal to the metal! The Ontario Provincial Police said that it caught a driver speeding almost 200 km/h on Ottawa's Highway 417 on Friday morning.
Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on June 24, the East Region Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police tweeted that they caught a driver going 198 km/h on Highway 417. The speed limit on Highway 417 ranges from 100 km/h to 110 km/h, meaning that the driver was going nearly twice as fast as the posted speed.
Once pulled over, police found that the driver had no motor vehicle insurance. The Ontario Provincial Police says it charged the driver with stunt driving, careless driving, and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance.
"#OttawaOPP stopped this driver going 198 km/h on #Hwy417," reads the tweet. "Driver charged with Stunt Driving, Careless Driving, and Operate Motor Vehicle No Insurance. DL suspended and vehicle impounded. #SlowDown."
Pictures posted to Twitter shows a speedometer reading "198 km/h" and a grey Honda passenger vehicle being towed.
As per Ontario's latest stunt driving rules introduced last fall, the driver's vehicle was immediately towed and their licence was suspended for 30 days.
In Ontario, anyone found going over 40 km/h above the speed limit can be charged with stunt driving. And with added requirements that came into effect in April, drivers charged with stunt driving must also complete a driver's improvement course and could have to pay out as much as $10,000. Yikes!
The stricter stunt driving laws come alongside the province's aim of cracking down on unsafe and aggressive driving through the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act. In March, the Ontario Provincial Police said that speeding reached a 10-year high, leading to 81 deaths in 2021.