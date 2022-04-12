Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Ontario Driver Busted For Speeding Twice By The Same Officer & His Mom's In Trouble Too

It looks like it runs in the family.

Toronto Staff Writer
A shot of Highway 400 near Orillia. Right: A photo of the stunt driving captured by OPP.

Adam Moss | Flickr, OPP_HSD | Twitter

A young driver learned "do as I say, not as I do" the hard way after ending up in the same situation as his mom while speeding down an Ontario highway.

According to OPP Highway Safety Division, a 22-year-old Bradford motorist was stopped on Highway 400 after a member of the Aurora OPP noticed him travelling at 183 km/h.

In a weird turn of events, the officer turned out to be the same one that had stopped the driver earlier this year, which was probably really awkward for all the parties involved.

As if that wasn't bad enough, police also revealed that the speedster's mom currently has her licence suspended for 30 days after getting caught stunt driving.

So, it looks like the whole family could be taking public transit for a while.

Unfortunately, stunt drivers are hardly a rare breed in the province, with cases regularly popping up on the OPP's Twitter feed.

Toronto police reported 14 people had been killed on the road in 2022, with 10 of them being pedestrians.

In fact, a whopping 21,000 tickets have been given out to lead-footed drivers from January 2022 to March 2022.

Officers also issued 270 tickets for stunt driving, which could cost drivers a cancelled licence or a driving course with the updated penalties in place.

In conclusion, next time you're thinking about pushing your vehicle to the limit while travelling on a busy highway because that's just what your whole family does, maybe consider the actual speed limit.

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

