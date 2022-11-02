Toronto Issued More Than 48K Speeding Tickets In 2 Months & These Spots Were The Worst
Slow down, drivers!
Speeding in Toronto is not a joke, especially when you have to pay a fine. But, thankfully, every car comes with a speedometer to keep you in line with the rules.
In August and September, the City of Toronto issued over 48,000 speeding tickets, and some spots were the absolute worst.
The drivers speeding were caught via the city's Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program. The cameras are installed in Community Safety Zones to "increase road safety, reduce speeding and raise public awareness about the need to slow down and obey posted speed limits," the city stated.
In August, 25,224 tickets were issued using the ASE program, and a significant number of tickets were given on one road, gaining 9% of the total tally.
People driving on Parkside Drive south of Algonquin Avenue (Parkdale-High Park) should probably slow down because 2,356 tickets were issued on that street alone. Yikes!
Also, there were "1,400 repeat offenders," with one driver receiving 12 speeding tickets from a camera on Brant Street south of Adelaide Street West (Spadina-Fort York).
In September, 23,163 speeding tickets were issued, and around 10% of drivers were caught at Parkside Drive south of Algonquin Avenue (Parkdale-High Park), where the city issued 2,279 speeding tickets.
There were 1,118 repeat offenders, and three drivers received six tickets each.
"One received six tickets for speeding on Park Lane Circle near 60 Park Lane Circle (Don Valley West); another received six tickets for speeding on Mill Road north of Burnhamthorpe Road (Etobicoke Centre); and another received four tickets for speeding on Denison Avenue south of Grange Avenue (Spadina-Fort York) and two tickets on Manning Avenue south of Lennox Street (University-Rosedale)," the city stated.
But, if you thought you memorized where exactly these cameras are situated on your daily commute, think again because the city is adding 25 new cameras and rotating the other 50, resulting in a total of 75 ASE cameras across Toronto.
So, if you were wondering where all these speeding cameras are located, you could find them on the city's website here.
But the main lesson is to slow down and obey speed limits to avoid pricey fines.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.