Toronto Is Getting 25 New Speed Cameras & Here's Where You Could Get Dinged Next
Getting caught speeding is just a waste of money, especially when you need every cent for more important things, such as rent. So drivers, watch out because the city is installing 25 new speed cameras and they're all over the place.
The city of Toronto announced on Thursday that they are deploying 25 new Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras in Community Safety Zones.
This will bring the total number of ASE cameras in Toronto to 75.
The cameras are "aimed at dissuading speeding and further strengthening road safety across Toronto as part of the City's Vision Zero Road Safety Plan," they stated in a press release.
The locations of the ASE cameras might not come as a shock to anyone living in the areas because, in November 2022, the city installed warning signs for all 25 new spots to "caution people driving that the devices would soon be coming before any charges are laid."
The cameras are part of a city program called Vision Zero, where they are focusing on "eliminating traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries on Toronto's streets."
Other than ASE cameras, Torontonians can expect to see 400 School Safety Zones, 16 new traffic signals, 74 new Red Light Cameras, and so much more.
Where are the new speeding cameras in Toronto?
- Thistle Down Boulevard east of Albion Road (Etobicoke North)
- Martin Grove Road south of Eglinton Avenue West (Etobicoke Centre)
- Mimico Avenue west of Station Road (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)
- Lansdowne Avenue near 108 Lansdowne Ave. (Parkdale-High Park)
- Pritchard Avenue near Batavia Avenue (York South-Weston)
- Sheppard Avenue West west of Keele Street (York Centre)
- Driftwood Avenue east of Jane Street (Humber River-Black Creek)
- Avenue Road north of Elwood Boulevard (Eglinton-Lawrence)
- Gladstone Avenue south of Cross Street (Davenport)
- Dennison Avenue south of Grange (Spadina-Fort York)
- Bloor Street West west of Clinton Street (University-Rosedale)
- Davisville Avenue east of Yonge Street (Toronto-St. Paul's)
- Queen Street East near Sackville Street (Toronto Centre)
- Logan Avenue north of Wolfrey Avenue (Toronto-Danforth)
- Harrison Road near Vernham Avenue (Don Valley West)
- Sloane Avenue near Draycott Drive (Don Valley East)
- Freshmeadow Drive west of Applegate Crescent (Don Valley North)
- Senlac Road north of Elynhill Drive (Willowdale)
- Main Street south of Swanwick Avenue (Beaches-East York)
- Danforth Road east of Huntington Avenue (Scarborough Southwest)
- Lawrence Avenue East near Canlish Road (Scarborough Centre)
- Birchmount Road north of Bay Mills Boulevard (Scarborough-Agincourt)
- Tapscott Road west of Blackwell Avenue (Scarborough North)
- Orton Park Road south of Ellesmere Road (Scarborough-Guildwood)
- Lawrence Avenue East west of Port Union Road (Scarborough-Rouge Park)
How much is speed camera fine in Toronto?
If a driver does not obey the speed limit and is caught by one of the ASE cameras around the city, motorists can expect to receive a fine.
Per the press release, "the total payable fine includes a set fine, determined by Schedule D under the Provincial Offences Act, a victim fine surcharge and applicable court costs."
According to Rate Hub, the fines vary from $5 per kilometre to 12 or more.
So, if you were driving 55 km/h in a 40 km/h area, you could expect a ticket worth $75.
It's worth noting that a person caught by one of the ASE cameras will not have demerit points issued by the Ministry of Transportation and will not impact your driving record.
So, slow down drivers and stay alert while driving.