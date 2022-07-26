Toronto Is Warning People About A Fake Text That Asks You To Settle Up Your Speeding Fines
Here's how to actually settle your tickets.👇
Scam texts and calls are dime a dozen these days. But have you gotten one recently that says you got caught driving over the speed limit in Toronto and need to pay up?
On Tuesday, July 26, the City of Toronto took to their social media platforms to warn drivers about a scam that's been going around trying to get locals to pay off their speeding tickets.
"The #CityOfTO is aware that a fraudulent text message is asking residents to settle speeding charges. Be aware of potential scams. Do not provide personal info or click on suspicious links," the city said in a statement on Facebook.
So, how can you pay off your speeding ticket if you were actually caught going over the limit?
Well, the city shared the various ways local drivers can settle their charges. Torontonians can pay their ticket online by entering their offence number, the date it occurred, and credit card information to settle the bill.
Toronto drivers can also pay in person at any one of the Court Services locations throughout the city. But, they'll want to check ahead of time before heading down to make sure that they are going to a location that accepts payments.
You can also send your payment through Canada Post and mail it to Toronto Court Services' mailroom on John Street. For this method, though, drivers will need to make their cheque out to Toronto Court Services, and cash will not be accepted.
Payment plans are also available for anyone who has been found guilty of an offence and has over 30 days to settle their outstanding fine (though this won't change the date of when it needs to be fully paid off).
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.