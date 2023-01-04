Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

speeding

A 17-Year-Old Got The 'Highest Ticketed Speed In Toronto In 2022' & They Only Had A G1

He was going pretty fast...😬

Toronto Associate Editor
Cars on the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Trying to get places on time means having to plan ahead because speeding could result in some unforeseen circumstances that could cost you your car and that's just embarrassing.

Detective Constable Scott Matthews posted a tweet on Wednesday revealing the "highest ticketed speed in Toronto in 2022," and the driver was going pretty fast.

According to Matthews, a 17-year-old, who only had his G1 driver's license, was going down the Don Valley Parkway in June when caught speeding.

"It was 194km/h in a 90 km/h zone in an Acura," the tweet states. In other words, the driver was going over twice the speed limit on the highway.

As a result, the 17-year-old got his license suspended for 30 days, but it gets worse.

The teen might've had quite an awkward conversation with his father after he had to explain why his car wasn't going to be in the garage for the next two weeks.

According to the tweet, the dad's car was impounded for 14 days due to his son's stunt driving act.

Matthews said that "it's still before the court."

This isn't the first time that police have caught a driver going way over the speed limit.

In October, Ontario Provincial Police caught a 19-year-old driving 200 km/h in a Porsche on Highway 8 in Kitchener.

The driver told police, "Officer, I was only going 150," which in the greater scheme of things, is still pretty fast.

The 19-year-old was charged with dangerous driving, stunt driving, careless driving and driving under suspension.

So next time you think about speeding, think again because it's simply not worth it.

    Mira Nabulsi
    Toronto Associate Editor
    Mira Nabulsi is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on cheap travel from Toronto and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
