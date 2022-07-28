Toronto Issued More Than 54K Speeding Tickets In 2 Months & These Spots Were The Worst
Slow down drivers.
Drivers, there's a speedometer in the car for various reasons, one of which is to be mindful of your speed. Especially when the city of Toronto has issued over 54,000 speeding tickets in just two months, that's wild!
To date, the city has 50 Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices, and according to a press release published on July 26, the city issued 54,204 tickets in April and May.
The tickets were mainly issued near schools in Community Safety Zones.
In April alone, the devices issued 34,152 tickets, and in May, there were 20,052 speeding tickets given.
According to the press release, "the number of tickets issued in April is comparatively higher due to the inclusion of more arterial roads than in previous location rounds during increased traffic volumes and better road conditions."
The road with the most speeding tickets issued from the device was on Mill Road, north of Burnhamthorpe Road (Etobicoke Centre). The ASE machine gave 5,545 speeding tickets, which is around 16% of all the tickets in two months.
"There were 2,626 repeat offenders, with the most frequent repeat offender receiving 14 tickets for speeding on Mill Road north of Burnhamthorpe Road."
Next in line is a device on Parkside Drive, south of Algonquin Avenue (Parkdale-High Park). The ASE issued 2,845, which is approximately 14% of all tickets.
This device recorded 1,150 repeat offenders, and one driver got 11 speeding tickets on Redgrave Drive, west of Martin Grove Road. Yikes!
May had lower ticket issues because the ASE device, which is part of a rotation, moved to another location for May and June.
The devices are put in areas with safety concerns to reduce speeding and "raise public awareness about the need to slow down and obey posted speed limits."
It's important to note that ASE devices' fines are determined by Schedule D under the Provincial Offences Act and do not include demerit points, so it does not affect a driver's record.
If you were wondering where all these speeding cameras are located, you could find them on the city's website here.
But, regardless, slow down drivers and watch out.