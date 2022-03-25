Mississauga Caught Over 450 Repeat Offenders For Speeding Through 'Safety' Zones Last Year
Some drivers like to put the pedal to the metal, but there are some people in Mississauga that repeatedly have that need for speed.
In a news release posted on March 24, the City of Mississauga announced that according to data they collected from their Automated Speed Enforcement cameras from 12 streets in school area community safety zones, 451 people were found to be speeding more than once in 2021.
The driver who got ticketed the most got hit with eight tickets, too.
From August to December of last year, the city reported that there were 4,827 tickets issued from these community safety zones. These are places where the speed limit is 30 km/h, and Mississauga found that a total of 5,322 tickets have been given out since July 2021.
City officials said that the street with the most tickets was Colonial Drive, and they also noted that these school areas were places where speeding has been a consistent problem.
"It was surprising to see the number of repeat offenders and drivers speeding more than twice the posted speed limit in school zones where there are students and children present," said Commissioner of Transportation and Works, Geoff Wright.
However, city officials said the ASE cameras have actually pushed drivers to follow the posted speed limits, as 22% more drivers are now going at the right speed compared to last year.
"What’s clear from this data is that our speed cameras are having a significant effect in changing the behaviour of many drivers on our roads. But the data also shows that too many people are still speeding, and it’s particularly concerning that this is happening in areas around schools and in community safety zones," said Mayor Bonnie Crombie in a statement.
The ASE cameras that the city is using to catch speeders are part of Mississauga's Vision Zero Action Plan, which is a program that strives to help the city make decisions that are based on data to ensure there are no cases of series injuries or deaths from collisions on the road.