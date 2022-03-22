The OPP Busted 3 Drivers For Stunt Driving On The Same Ontario Road Yesterday
One of them was going 110 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
If you think people drive badly in Toronto, you should see the kind of stunts people are pulling in small towns.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reported that officers caught three drivers flying 50 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 93 near the Township of Springwater on Monday.
Members of the OPP Central Region caught the speedsters going 100 km/h, 102 km/h, and 110 km/h, respectively, with each having their licence suspended for 30 days their vehicles impounded for 14 days.
Photos were released of the vehicles, one of which appears to be a large moving truck being towed away.
#HurWOPP stopped 3 vehicles today for #StuntDriving on Hwy 93 @springwatertwp in a posted 50km/h zone. Speeds @ 100km/h, 102km/h and 110km/h. Each driver had their licence suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for 14 days. #SlowDown
These past few months, incidents of large traffic busts have been a recurring theme in Ontario.
Burlington District Response officers had no trouble busting motorists earlier this March while patrolling rural roads north of Dundas, issuing 24 tickets in a single day.
Meanwhile, OPP Central Region reported on February 15 that its traffic unit charged eight drivers in a single hour on County Road 18, also known as Airport Road, near Mulmur Township.
So, if you're one of those people that think they can get away with speeding on roads with little traffic, you may want to rethink your life choices.
On top of that, the OPP district's Twitter account had previously announced that it had removed over 20 impaired drivers from their roads in 2022 as part of National Impaired Driving Prevention Week.
"Everyone has a role to play to ensure safety on our roads, waterways and trails. Do the right thing and always #DriveSober," the tweet reads.