NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
opp

Ontario School Bus Carrying 32 Kids Struck A Commercial Vehicle & Police Are Investigating

There were minor injuries reported.

Ottawa News Reporter
School bus at a stop sign.

School bus at a stop sign.

Sonya Etchison | Dreamstime

A school bus carrying 32 kids on board struck a commercial vehicle outside Hamilton on June 9, and police are still investigating.

At around 3:30 p.m. on June 9, the County of Brant detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a school bus on County Road 18 in Brant County, according to a press release.

The County of Brant Fire Department and Brant-Brantford Paramedic Services also attended the science near the intersection at Cockshutt Road.

OPP said that the Brant-Brantford Paramedic Services assessed everyone involved in the collision and found minor injuries. After the crash, police said that no one was taken to the hospital.

In early May, a school bus driver was charged with stunt driving after going 106 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone in Laurentian Valley.

The driver was found to be going 49 km/hr over the speed limit and immediately had their driver's licence suspended for 30 days. Following the incident, the school bus was towed away and impounded following Ontario's latest stunt driving regulations.

Data published by Transport Canada in 2017 found that there was an average of 14 deaths per year for collisions involving school buses over 10 years, from 1995 to 2004. In addition, there were 941 injuries yearly in crashes involving school buses. They also stated that over the 10-year timeframe, about 25,500 school buses were involved in collisions.

As for the June 9 incident, police say the "incident remains under investigation." They urge any witnesses, especially those with a dash cam, to send information to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...