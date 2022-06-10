Ontario School Bus Carrying 32 Kids Struck A Commercial Vehicle & Police Are Investigating
There were minor injuries reported.
A school bus carrying 32 kids on board struck a commercial vehicle outside Hamilton on June 9, and police are still investigating.
At around 3:30 p.m. on June 9, the County of Brant detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a school bus on County Road 18 in Brant County, according to a press release.
The County of Brant Fire Department and Brant-Brantford Paramedic Services also attended the science near the intersection at Cockshutt Road.
OPP said that the Brant-Brantford Paramedic Services assessed everyone involved in the collision and found minor injuries. After the crash, police said that no one was taken to the hospital.
In early May, a school bus driver was charged with stunt driving after going 106 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone in Laurentian Valley.
The driver was found to be going 49 km/hr over the speed limit and immediately had their driver's licence suspended for 30 days. Following the incident, the school bus was towed away and impounded following Ontario's latest stunt driving regulations.
Data published by Transport Canada in 2017 found that there was an average of 14 deaths per year for collisions involving school buses over 10 years, from 1995 to 2004. In addition, there were 941 injuries yearly in crashes involving school buses. They also stated that over the 10-year timeframe, about 25,500 school buses were involved in collisions.
As for the June 9 incident, police say the "incident remains under investigation." They urge any witnesses, especially those with a dash cam, to send information to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
