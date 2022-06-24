NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

peel police

Brampton Bus Driver Faces Impaired Charges After Allegedly Crashing With Kids On Board

No injuries were reported.

Toronto Associate Editor
Back of a school bus. Right: Peel Regional Police cars.

Back of a school bus. Right: Peel Regional Police cars.

Lester69 | Dreamstime, MSVG | Wikimedia Commons

A 61-year-old school bus driver was allegedly driving under the influence with a bunch of kids on board when they got into a minor accident in Brampton this week.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

On Thursday, June 23, Peel Regional Police said in a tweet that a minor collision had happened between a school bus and another vehicle in the area of Countryside Drive and Coleraine Drive, less than 20 minutes before 7 p.m.

According to police, there were "several" children on board the bus at the time of the accident. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Officers took the bus driver into custody and said they would follow up if any charges would be laid.

Hours later, Peel Regional Police confirmed in a follow-up tweet that the bus driver has been charged.

Officers said a 61-year-old woman from Brampton was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

Peel Regional Police media relations officer Const. Sarah Patten told Narcity that no other updates about the accident could be made at this time.

In Ontario, motorists can face charges if their blood alcohol levels are at a 0.08 or more, or if they are in the "warn range", which is between 0.05 and 0.079.

The province also has a zero-tolerance law in place for anyone who is 21 years old or younger, has a G1 or G2 licence, or if they're driving a vehicle that needs an A-F driver's licence or Commercial Vehicle Operator's Registration (CVOR).

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...