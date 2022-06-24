Brampton Bus Driver Faces Impaired Charges After Allegedly Crashing With Kids On Board
No injuries were reported.
A 61-year-old school bus driver was allegedly driving under the influence with a bunch of kids on board when they got into a minor accident in Brampton this week.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On Thursday, June 23, Peel Regional Police said in a tweet that a minor collision had happened between a school bus and another vehicle in the area of Countryside Drive and Coleraine Drive, less than 20 minutes before 7 p.m.
According to police, there were "several" children on board the bus at the time of the accident. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Officers took the bus driver into custody and said they would follow up if any charges would be laid.
\u201cUPDATE:\n- The bus driver, a 61-year-old Brampton woman has been charged with Operation While Impaired by Alcohol and Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration over 80MGS\u201d— Peel Regional Police (@Peel Regional Police) 1656028076
Hours later, Peel Regional Police confirmed in a follow-up tweet that the bus driver has been charged.
Officers said a 61-year-old woman from Brampton was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.
Peel Regional Police media relations officer Const. Sarah Patten told Narcity that no other updates about the accident could be made at this time.
In Ontario, motorists can face charges if their blood alcohol levels are at a 0.08 or more, or if they are in the "warn range", which is between 0.05 and 0.079.
The province also has a zero-tolerance law in place for anyone who is 21 years old or younger, has a G1 or G2 licence, or if they're driving a vehicle that needs an A-F driver's licence or Commercial Vehicle Operator's Registration (CVOR).
