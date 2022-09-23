A Wild Police Chase Was Caught On Video In Brampton & It Looks Like Absolute Chaos
The driver hit two trees and several other cars.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged the occupants of a vehicle that was filmed causing havoc in Brampton on Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release, the incident occurred on September 23, 2022, at around 3:15 p.m. when officers were alerted to a white Jeep "driving erratically" near Queen Street West and Chinguacousy Road.
The vehicle's driver attempted to evade police and, in the process, "struck two trees, three civilian vehicles, and several police cruisers," they added.
The motorist was taken into custody a short time later.
The incident's footage of the Jeep knocking over a tree and nearly hitting two police officers began circulating on social media on Thursday.
\u201cI would say this is shocking video\u2026. Till I figured out that this was @PeelPolice and happening in Brampton. \n\nThis is still unreal. \n\n\u201d— Kyle.Taylor (@Kyle.Taylor) 1663892816
Despite the shocking nature of the clips, police have confirmed: "that no physical injuries were sustained by pedestrians, police or involved occupants of the vehicle." Phew!
Yudhbir Randhawa, a 31-year-old man from St. Constant, Quebec, was taken into custody before being transported to the hospital for assessment.
Randhawa was eventually cleared medically and held for a bail hearing. He appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Friday, September 23, 2022.
He faces a slew of charges, which include:
- Impaired Operation While Impaired – Drugs
- Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand - Drugs
- Flight from Peace Officer
- Fail to Comply with release order
- Possession for the Purpose – Schedule 1 Other Drugs
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin
- Possession of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamines
PRP said the accused has a criminal history, including prior convictions for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police, and other drug-related offences.
There were two other passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, 41-year-old Harpreet Saggu from Brampton and 23-year-old Jashanpreet Singh from Lasalle, Quebec.
Both individuals have been taken into custody and charged with drug-related offences.
Saggu and Singh were released on undertakings but will attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton in late November and early December.