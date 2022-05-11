Brampton Man Put Under House Arrest After A Crash That Killed A Mom & Injured Her 2 Kids
She's a mother of six children.
A man from Brampton has gotten sentenced to two years under house arrest for a crash in Caledon that killed a mom and gave two of her kids "crippling and permanent injuries."
On June 13, 2019, at around 5:00 p.m. Mitchel Linton, a driver of a Ford pick-up truck that was driving westbound on Healy Road in Caledon when he reportedly decided to pass a line of cars in front of him in a dangerous situation.
It was a 70 km/hr zone, and he reportedly sped up to 100 km/hr to overtake all the cars. As he was passing, Linton struck another vehicle driving in the eastbound lane.
The Honda CRV had three people: the 49-year-old mother and driver, Lucilia Duarte Santos, her 20-year-old son, Eric Medeiros, and her other 18-year-old son, Paulo.
The mother died instantly, while her two sons were both affected by major bodily harm.
"The bodily harm caused to each of Eric and Paulo Medeiros is both severe and long term. The prospect of recovery for each of them is poor. They are unlikely to thrive in the future, being trapped in broken bodies and souls," Judge Richard H.K. Schwarzl stated in his decision released on April 27, 2022.
At the time of the incident, Linton was 27-years-old and "lost consciousness, suffered a serious concussion, and a debilitating injury to his right foot."
The "weather and road conditions, alcohol, drugs, fatigue, and mechanical failure were not factors in these disastrous events."
The judge wrote that "a penitentiary sentence in this case is not needed to hold this offender accountable nor is it necessary to denounce his conduct and deter others in similar circumstances."
Therefore, Linton was charged with "Dangerous Driving Causing Death" for "two years less a day" and "Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily Harm" for sixteen months. He will also be subject to house arrest for the "entirety of the sentence and will be subject to electronic monitoring."
He is also prohibited from driving for four and a half years.