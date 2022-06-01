75-Year-Old Ontario Driver Was Stopped Twice In Under 10 Minutes & It's So Facepalm Worthy
They must really like getting tickets.
Getting pulled over for speeding blows. It's awkward and usually puts a big dent in your bank account. But getting stopped for doing it twice in under 10 minutes? That's downright absurd.
Sadly, that's the reality a 75-year-old Ontario driver faced last week after they were busted twice for the same offence. It only took them around eight minutes.
According to the OPP's Nipissing West detachment, the first incident occurred on May 22, 2022, at 8:47 a.m. after officers stopped a vehicle for travelling at 115 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 69 near French River.
Another officer then stopped the same motorist for travelling 100 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 64 near French River at 8:59 a.m.
The accused, a resident of Sudbury, was charged with two counts of speeding over the posted limit, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act.
The individual was also issued two Provincial Offence Notices with a set fine.
"The driver was stopped by one officer on Highway 69 and was issued a Provincial Offence Notice, then stopped again shortly after on Highway 64 for exceeding the posted speed limit and was issued another Provincial Offence Notice," Constable Rob Lewis told Narcity.
"We encourage motorists to slow down and follow the posted speed limit. Speed limits are set to allow motorists to react to a situation for those highways and prevent collision," he added.
Last month, a 22-year-old driver from Aurora and their mother faced a similar situation after being stopped multiple times for speeding on Highway 400.