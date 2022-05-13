NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Off-Duty OPP Cop Saved 2 People After Car Went Into A Creek & Their Heads Were Underwater

The officer cut their seatbelts to rescue them.

Toronto Associate Editor
Car submerged in a small creek after a two-vehicle collision. Right: Second car involved in the accident.

An off-duty Ontario Provincial Police officer was the first person on the scene of a serious incident in which two people were stuck in a car with their heads underwater.

On Wednesday, May 11, at around 6:15 p.m., officers with Dufferin OPP, along with emergency services, attended a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 10 and Mono-Amaranth Townline in the Amaranth Township, according to a news release.

Officers said two cars left the roadway after crashing into each other, which caused one of the vehicles to roll over and end up on its roof "submerged" in a small creek.

An off-duty OPP officer was the first to get there and saw that the passengers in the car had their heads completely underwater. The officer acted quickly, cutting their seatbelts and freeing them both from the water.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital before he was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the same car was taken to a local hospital before an ambulance took him to a trauma centre with "unknown injuries."

The lone driver of the second vehicle involved in the collision was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation team was called in to investigate. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who might have seen the incident is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or they can speak with victim services at Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

