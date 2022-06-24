OPP Said They Used A Spike Belt On A Stolen Vehicle & The Driver Kept Driving With 3 Flats
Police say "cruisers sustained minor damage."
Ontario Provincial Police allegedly used a spike belt during a chase with a driver in a stolen vehicle near London on Thursday, but the driver apparently kept going despite having three flat tires.
At around 7:45 a.m. on June 23, the Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police said that it received a call about a stolen vehicle on Second Street, in the Township of Adelaide Metcalfe. The township is roughly a 40-minute drive west of London, Ontario.
Police said that they found the vehicle on McCubbin Road. After locating the vehicle, several officers arrived on the scene and deflated the vehicle's tires using a spike belt, according to a press release. But that didn't stop the driver, who police said had no fixed address and allegedly kept driving.
"Multiple officers responded to the area, at which time the vehicle was located on McCubbin Road, where a tire deflation device (spike belt), was successfully deployed," reads the press release. "The driver continued to operate the vehicle with three flat tires."
Then, the Ontario Provincial Police said that officers did a rolling stop on the stolen vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a halt on Elginfield Road in North Middlesex. "As a result of the stop, two cruisers sustained minor damage," noted police.
Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle was taken into custody, without incident or injury, following the chase.
Jeremy McKenzie, 46, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act in association with possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, fleeing from a peace officer, carrying out a dangerous operation, and driving while under suspension.
According to police, McKenzie is set to appear at a bail hearing.
