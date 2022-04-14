Ontario Police Recovered 7 'Suspected Stolen Vehicles' From A Lake & It's So Strange
Apprently, they've been in there for a long time.
If you have been missing a vehicle from the 1970s, there is a slim chance it may have been at the bottom of a lake.
In a retro turn of events, Brantford Police Services found "seven suspected stolen vehicles" in Mohawk Lake, and they all happen to be models from the 1970s.
On April 8, Brantford Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police Dive Team worked together to recover the seven vehicles found "submerged" in Mohawk Lake," according to a news release.
Many of the antique cars are suspected to be stolen, and police are treating the incident as a "property crime investigation." However, at this time, they have not found evidence linking the stolen vehicles to any other crime.
Police believe the vehicles have been "submerged in the water" for an "extended period of time" and have all sustained "significant damage" from being underwater.
Vehicle recovered from Mohawk Lake.Brantford Police Services
In the photos released by Brantford Police Service, two vehicles can be seen caked in what appears to be dirt, grime and rust, with several parts of the vehicles falling off, dented or damaged.
Vehicle recovered from Mohawk Lake.Brantford Police Services
The models of the recovered vehicles, according to police, are:
- AMC Pacer, 1975-1977, red
- Ford Cortina,1972-1975, brown
- Chevrolet C10,1970-1975, blue
- Plymouth Caravelle, 1978, green
- Chrysler Cordoba,1977, white
- Pontiac GTX,1970–1975, white
- Buick Riviera, 1970-1975, blue
Dumping the getaway car into a lake isn't a novel concept. However, finding seven antique vehicles and them being linked to no other crime is a bit strange.
The Brantford Police Service thanked the OPP Dive Team for the help in the recovery and thanked "Mohawk Park area residents for their patience and cooperation as the work was being conducted."