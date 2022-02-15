An Ontario Truck Carrying Over 2,000 Firearms Was Stolen & Police Are Looking For Suspects
The vehicle was stolen on February 13.
The Peterborough Police Service is looking for the suspects who stole a truck packed with more than 2,000 firearms.
In the early morning hours on Sunday morning, February 13, at around 3 a.m., a truck was stolen from a trucking yard on Parkhill Road East, although Peterborough police said they were only made aware at around 7:30 a.m.
"We have received numerous questions concerning the type of firearm that was taken and can say that through investigation it has been determined that all the firearms that were stolen were of small calibre with the clips attached," police said.
"We can also confirm that no ammunition for the firearms was within the trailer."
While the investigation is ongoing, officers believe that this is an "isolated crime of opportunity" rather than a targeted incident.
So far, police believe that the suspects went through other trucking yards in Peterborough before landing in this one and tried to steal different trucks and trailers before this one.
The suspects stole a white 2019 Freightliner New Cascadia 126 truck with the Ontario licence plate 938 2PV. It has the company name in red on the doors as well as a red #97 on the side of the hood.
They also took a 2014 Hyundai 53-foot dry freight van trailer with the licence plate V3092A that's white with a silver metallic line that runs horizontally across the trailer.
Police report that the suspects drove to the trucking yard in a four-door blue sedan that then followed the tractor-trailer out.
Ontario Provincial Police, RCMP, Homeland Security, Canada Border Services Agency and other municipal services are working with the Peterborough Police to find the trailer, and are uploading the stolen firearms onto Canada's database.