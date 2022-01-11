Peterborough Squirrels Are Being Shot With Arrows & Police Warn Public Of Possible Danger
Several squirrels have been found with arrows still in them.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Peterborough's furry, nut-loving, outdoor neighbours are not being treated very nicely these days.
Several reports have been made to the Peterborough Police Service of squirrels being found with arrows inside of them, according to a press release posted on January 11.
The public is being warned by police of these "disturbing incidents" and the danger they pose to humans and animals. They occurred in Peterborough in the area of Western Avenue and Chamberlain Street.
Police believe whoever is shooting the squirrels is using "a smaller compound bow and arrow," although they do not clarify whether they believe the incidents are intentional or accidental.
A photo of the possible weapon was included in the press release.
Peterborough Police Service
However, authorities are reminding residents that "shooting a high-velocity arrow in a residential neighbourhood" could harm someone or animal. If a person or an animal is injured from the incident, police say the shooter could face criminal charges.
Ontario has the strongest animal cruelty laws in Canada, according to the government's website, and anyone found "causing or permitting distress to an animal" can face up to two years in jail, a $130,000 fine, and may not be able to own an animal for the rest of their life.
If anyone in the area comes across an injured animal, police are asking them to contact the Ministry of Natural Resources at 1-877-847-7667.
Police are asking anyone with any information about the incidents to contact them directly at 705-876-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
