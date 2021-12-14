A 10-Year-Old Boy In Ontario Allegedly Stole A Minivan & Took It Out For A Spin
"Due to the age of the person charges could not be laid."
A young boy in Peterborough isn't facing any charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle and took it out for a joyride over the weekend before police arrested him.
Peterborough Police Service detailed in a December 13 news release that they received a report from a delivery driver at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 10, that their minivan was stolen in the area of Water Street and Charlotte Street.
Police surveilled and searched the area but didn't find the minivan anywhere. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, December 11, however, officers saw the van driving through the Lansdowne Street and Brealey Drive area.
As police pursued the minivan with their emergency lights sounding off, the vehicle did not pull over or stop and continued to drive at high speeds and weave through traffic. Police stopped going after the vehicle for safety reasons.
According to officers, they got a call not long afterwards that the vehicle finally stopped and was around Edwards Street and Lansdowne Street. When police got there, they saw that the minivan collided into a stone wall and that the driver was just 10-years-old.
The boy was then taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for medical treatment but didn't suffer from any serious injuries following the collision.
No charges were laid against the 10-year-old due to how old he was.
Canada'sYouth Criminal Justice Act applies to youth between the ages of 12 and 18 who allegedly committed a criminal offence.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- Brampton Joyride Leads To $18K In Charges For A Lambo Rental ... ›
- Ontario Teen Gets Busted After Allegedly Stealing $46M In Crypto ... ›
- Impaired Ontario Driver Shows Photo Of Rapper Instead Of Licence ... ›
- A 5-Year-Old Kid In Ontario Drove His Family's Car Just To Get His Little Sister A Toy - Narcity ›