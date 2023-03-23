A 3-Year-Old Has Died After She Was Hit By A Car While Standing In A Peterborough Driveway
The community is outraged.
Peterborough Police Service (PPS) reported that a collision between Kawartha Heights Boulevard and Sherbrooke Street on Thursday morning resulted in the death of a 3-year-old child.
According to PPS, officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision at around 9 a.m. on March 23, 2023.
Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered that a 3-year-old girl had been hit by a vehicle that veered off the road and into the driveway of a home.
The child succumbed to her injuries despite being rushed to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.
"It is an absolute tragedy that this event had occurred," Staff Sergeant Dan MacLean said in an update before noting that two other children were possibly in the driveway at the time of the collision.
However, no one else involved in the collision suffered any injuries.
When questioned about why the vehicle left the road, MacLean stated that investigators would piece together evidence to determine the crash's circumstances.
"We're going to have to take everything into account as far as weather, speed, other types of things that we take into account as far as the vehicle and how mechanically fit the vehicle is," he said.
"So these are all things that will be part of our investigation, and we'll be completing a full investigation as it is a very serious incident," MacLean added.
Matthew Crowley, Peterborough city councillor for Ward 2, also took to social media on Thursday morning to weigh in on the issue.
In the post, Crowley criticized the city's lack of effort to address concerns over the neighbourhood's speeding problems, spurring outrage for some.
"This is why we need sidewalks on one side of Sherbrooke Street between Woodglade and Denure," wrote one user.
"I'm disappointed that it took a being killed child for this even to be brought up," added another.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.