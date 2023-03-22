A Person's Death On A Flight Left A Passenger 'Frustrated' Over Lack Of Food & WTF
"Wow. Total lack of empathy."
Flying can be stressful for a lot of people, and it can be especially unsettling if it involves a fellow passenger's death during the flight.
An airline passenger who claims a person died on their British Airways flight recently complained about how the airline handled the situation. The incident, according to them, was not only traumatic to witness, but also led to the in-flight meal service being cut-off.
The passenger posted their complaint on an airline internet forum called FlyerTalk, and it has since been circulated on Twitter, where it has garnered widespread attention.
In the original post, the person says the incident took place on a flight between London and Jamaica on December 21.
"During a flight, a passenger directly two rows behind us passed away in the most horrific way, giving us the most traumatic experience during a flight," they wrote.
The passenger goes on to explain the flight was already three hours behind schedule and that they, their sister and the children they were travelling with here "very tired, frustrated and hungry."
About three-and-a-half hours before landing, the person says they were woken up due to "commotion" on the flight after a passenger lost consciousness.
"Whilst the airline staff responded quite quickly, it was extremely traumatic to witness."
The unconscious passenger, according to the poster, was placed in the aisle in order for the airline crew to perform CPR and "attempt to save her life."
They then shared how the ordeal disrupted other services onboard.
"Naturally, during the course of this experience, it meant our flight services were halted and aside from the initial meal, drinks and flight meals were discontinued, so we did not receive a thorough flight experience that we had paid for," the post reads.
The passenger added that they want to hear from British Airways about what they "plan to do in order to compensate your passengers that had to deal with this ordeal" and what will be done "to improve your services going forward."
In the post, the person says they reached out to the airline in January and only received a generic reply saying the airline was looking into the complaint. However, they then stopped getting replies as of February 3.
While the airline may not be saying much, a lot of people are contributing on the Twitter thread, which has now received over 50,000 views since it was posted on March 21.
Many are shocked by the fact that the passenger is complaining about services on the flight, considering what happened.
"This is a typical response of the modern age. Me! Me! Me!," one person commented.
Another person called the original poster out for showing a "lack of empathy" and said "this is probably one of the circumstances I would not request [compensation]."
One user called it an "appalling complaint."
Another account said they were thankful they weren't a flight attendant anymore. They shared a similar incident that involved a mid-flight medical emergency.
In a statement to Narcity, British Airways said, "safety is always our highest priority and our crew colleagues were focused on providing first-aid."
