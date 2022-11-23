Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A Crash On Highway 7 Near Peterborough Has Killed 4 People & Another Is In Hospital

It was a head-on collision Tuesday night.

Ontario Editor
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on scene of a fatal crash near Peterborough, Ontario.

OPP_CR | Twitter

A horrific, head-on crash on Highway 7 Tuesday night has claimed the lives of four people and left a fifth person in the hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) first reported the crash near Drummond Line, just east of Peterborough, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Tuesday.

"The collision involved a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle (SUV)," said Acting Sgt. Robert Simpson in a report from the scene.

The fifth person still in the hospital is said to have "life-threatening" injuries.

No information about the victims has been released.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. It's not clear if speed or alcohol were contributing factors.

Road closures were in place in the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as collision reconstruction officers were called in. Closures lifted early Wednesday.

Any witnesses of the crash who haven't yet spoken with police or anyone who has video or dash cam footage of the collision is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP Detachment, at 1-888-310-1122.

Police said more information on the collision would be released sometime Wednesday.

